Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.36 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and approximately $3.07 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $237.31 or 0.03494641 BTC on exchanges including Zebpay, Binance, CoinExchange and BitMarket. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00770338 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013106 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000571 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,368,075 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Coinroom, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Gatecoin, OKEx, Koineks, C2CX, OTCBTC, Kuna, Crex24, CoinBene, CoinExchange, Upbit, CoinEx, Mercatox, QuadrigaCX, Cobinhood, Coinrail, SouthXchange, Allcoin, BitBay, COSS, RightBTC, GOPAX, Korbit, Binance, Indodax, Altcoin Trader, Bleutrade, CEX.IO, Vebitcoin, YoBit, Bitstamp, Trade Satoshi, DSX, Coinbe, ZB.COM, CryptoBridge, OKCoin International, Kraken, BitMarket, CoinTiger, Exrates, Buda, UEX, WEX, Ovis, Liquid, Cryptopia, Coinone, Bitso, BTC Trade UA, BitForex, Trade By Trade, Coinsuper, Coinhub, Coinsquare, Bittrex, bitFlyer, Cryptohub, Coinnest, HitBTC, Bittylicious, Bitinka, Iquant, TOPBTC, Bit2C, BiteBTC, ACX, Cryptomate, Zaif, BigONE, WazirX, xBTCe, Coindeal, Koinim, Exmo, Bithumb, BTC Markets, BTCC, Bibox, Tidex, Independent Reserve, Bitbank, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, IDCM, Bisq, Poloniex, Coinfloor, CPDAX, Bitsane, BtcTrade.im, Negocie Coins, DragonEX, Mercado Bitcoin, Coinbase Pro, Bitfinex, Kucoin, Bit-Z, QBTC, B2BX, Livecoin, CoinEgg, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc, Koinex, Huobi, FCoin, Zebpay, Gate.io, MBAex, EXX, ABCC, cfinex, Graviex, Bitbns, Liqui, Instant Bitex, BX Thailand, ChaoEX and HBUS. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

