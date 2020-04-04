Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $91.56 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $91.56 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00007234 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene, Exrates and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004100 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001163 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000527 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00045699 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OKEx, Kucoin, Gate.io, Exrates, Bithumb, Indodax, BtcTrade.im, Binance, YoBit, Huobi, Crex24, CoinBene, HitBTC and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

