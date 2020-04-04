Bitcoin Fast 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $366.00 (BTCF)

Bitcoin Fast (CURRENCY:BTCF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Bitcoin Fast has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Fast coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Fast has a market capitalization of $94,895.54 and approximately $366.00 worth of Bitcoin Fast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Fast alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029839 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000470 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069367 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,863.75 or 1.01680501 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000990 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00071364 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001616 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Fast Coin Profile

BTCF is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Fast’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,369,849 coins. Bitcoin Fast’s official website is bitcoinfast.co. Bitcoin Fast’s official Twitter account is @BitCoinFastTeam.

Bitcoin Fast Coin Trading

Bitcoin Fast can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Fast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Fast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Fast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Fast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Fast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.