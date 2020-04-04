Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits One Day Volume of $16.43 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $128.95 million and approximately $16.43 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $7.36 or 0.00108481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, Sistemkoin, Indodax and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00487266 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00087046 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002963 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002697 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000518 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Kucoin, Coinone, C2CX, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Bithumb, BitBay, Coinnest, CEX.IO, Exrates, Indodax, Gate.io, DSX, Bitinka, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, Ovis, BitFlip, BitMarket, Vebitcoin, Binance, Bit-Z, Sistemkoin, OKEx, Korbit, Bitlish, Exmo, Braziliex, QuadrigaCX, TDAX, Bitsane, Upbit, Negocie Coins, Graviex, Koineks, Huobi, Crex24, Instant Bitex, HitBTC, YoBit, Zebpay and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

