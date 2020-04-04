Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Market Cap Reaches $237,692.36

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $237,692.36 and approximately $34,714.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Escodex, Graviex and Crex24. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

