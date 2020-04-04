Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $93,770.05 and $82.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00483873 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00107113 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00086005 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002681 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000502 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

