Bitcoin Planet Price Down 88.1% Over Last Week (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.01008702 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00050741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029670 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00175255 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007240 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000488 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069212 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

