Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Tops $3.10 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $427,378.06 and approximately $4,448.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 54.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00045860 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004118 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001168 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000511 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 138,057 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

