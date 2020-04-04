Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $898,551.18 and $275.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Altcoin Trader, TradeOgre and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00489474 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00108722 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00087306 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002950 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002312 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000504 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Exrates, Altcoin Trader and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.