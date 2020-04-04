Bitcoin SV (BSV) One Day Volume Tops $1.78 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.29 billion and approximately $1.78 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $179.00 or 0.02610300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Upbit, Kraken and CoinZest.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00202055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00105188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,365,877 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cobinhood, Koinex, OKEx, MBAex, Trade Satoshi, CoinBene, BX Thailand, Coinsquare, Kucoin, IDAX, HitBTC, Huobi, Bitkub, YoBit, Coinsuper, CoinZest, FCoin, CoinEx, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Bittrex, Binance, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Bibox, Bithumb, Coinbit, Indodax, Poloniex, Kraken, Korbit, Bitrue, Bitbns, WazirX, Hotbit, Gate.io, BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

