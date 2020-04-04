Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Up 20.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $36,646.30 and $999.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.75 or 0.02608160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00202432 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 25,424,156 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

