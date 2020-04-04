BitcoiNote 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,143.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $13,831.74 and $1,143.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,399,159 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

