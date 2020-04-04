Bitcoinus (BITS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $253.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $12,376.63 and $253.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029694 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000502 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069223 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,875.02 or 1.01742382 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000989 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00070831 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001614 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

