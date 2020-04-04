Bitcore (BTX) Hits Market Cap of $3.21 Million

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $1,475.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, QBTC and Exrates. In the last week, Bitcore has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,871.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.57 or 0.02103957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.69 or 0.03473714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00589714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00792218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00075385 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025319 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00483671 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014562 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,177,678 coins and its circulating supply is 17,676,719 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, QBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

