BitNewChain Price Up 15.1% Over Last Week (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. One BitNewChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z. BitNewChain has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $7,611.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitNewChain has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00808778 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001504 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About BitNewChain

BitNewChain (CRYPTO:BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

