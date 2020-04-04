Bitradio (BRO) Hits Market Cap of $52,246.57

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 42.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Bitradio has a market cap of $52,246.57 and $33.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004760 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,585,982 coins and its circulating supply is 8,585,978 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

