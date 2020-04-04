Bitradio Trading Up 10.9% Over Last Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $52,629.11 and $12.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004600 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,586,393 coins and its circulating supply is 8,586,388 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.