BitTube Trading 6.9% Higher This Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Upbit. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $1,492.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00791906 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001984 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 250,025,474 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TradeOgre, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

