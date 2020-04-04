bitUSD Price Reaches $0.76 (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, bitUSD has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. bitUSD has a market cap of $1.61 million and $430.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00011109 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bitUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.64 or 0.02616280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00203513 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD launched on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,118,730 tokens. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.