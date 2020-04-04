Blacer Coin (BLCR) Market Cap Hits $201.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00340058 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00415199 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017867 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.