Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,661,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,099 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.11% of Black Knight worth $107,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,166.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $13,392,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,495,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,836,470.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Black Knight to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

BKI opened at $57.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average is $63.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Black Knight Inc has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

