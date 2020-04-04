Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will report $224.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $228.12 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $216.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $933.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $913.00 million to $944.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $997.84 million, with estimates ranging from $976.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLKB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $48.91 on Friday. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $97.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 195.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.