BlackCoin (BLK) Market Cap Hits $1.34 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $8,239.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Upbit, Bittylicious and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018853 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,872,457 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

