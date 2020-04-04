BlackCoin Price Tops $0.0234 on Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $8,633.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018878 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,871,248 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Upbit, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.