Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blackline were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackline by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,966,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,496,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Blackline by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,926,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,333,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackline by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,700,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,685,000 after purchasing an additional 150,078 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackline by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,856,000 after purchasing an additional 380,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Blackline by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,845,000 after purchasing an additional 170,205 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $550,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,021.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $387,258.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,570 shares of company stock valued at $13,468,234 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BL. ValuEngine upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Blackline Inc has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.78.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

