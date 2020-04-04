Blocknet Market Cap Reaches $7.66 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 35.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00016677 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Cryptopia. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $7.66 million and $6,879.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blocknet has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,701,389 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

