Blockparty (BOXX Token) (BOXX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $147.00

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a total market cap of $47,165.23 and $147.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, UPbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded 94% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockparty (BOXX Token) alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.02630494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00203789 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Profile

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,453,993 tokens. Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official website is www.goblockparty.com. Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty. The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blockparty (BOXX Token)

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockparty (BOXX Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockparty (BOXX Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.