Blockpass 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5,583.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Blockpass has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Blockpass token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $137,464.19 and $5,583.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.13 or 0.02609848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00200928 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 69.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass launched on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

