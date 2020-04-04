Blockpass (PASS) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Blockpass has a total market cap of $138,533.96 and approximately $6,165.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Blockpass has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.69 or 0.02610130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00203834 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass launched on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.