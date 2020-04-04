BlockStamp (BST) Price Down 13.7% This Week

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $1,327.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001811 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000499 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000227 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002232 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,837,910 coins and its circulating supply is 26,294,944 coins. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

