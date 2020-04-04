BLOCKv (VEE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $546,270.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 27% against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $546,270.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.02594714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201599 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Bancor Network, OKEx, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.