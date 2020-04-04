Bloom (BLT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $742.00

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Bloom has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Bloom token can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC and Upbit. Bloom has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $742.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.22 or 0.02628168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00205300 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047789 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, TOPBTC, AirSwap, Bittrex, Bibox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

