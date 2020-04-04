Blue Protocol Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Blue Protocol has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Blue Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, CoinExchange, YoBit and IDEX. Blue Protocol has a market capitalization of $195,887.30 and $77.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.44 or 0.04683326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037194 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014725 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009791 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

BLUE is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

