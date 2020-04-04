BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,136 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.71% of BMC Stock worth $13,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,519,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 12,731.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after buying an additional 347,327 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 310,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 205,215 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BMC Stock by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 529,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after acquiring an additional 192,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BMC Stock by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 343,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 174,842 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Timothy D. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,364.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Flitman bought 25,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,684.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark began coverage on BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

BMCH opened at $16.26 on Friday. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

