Bob’s Repair 1-Day Volume Tops $280,593.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $51.55, $20.33 and $32.15. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $309,102.67 and approximately $280,593.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bob's Repair alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.94 or 0.04830054 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00069656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037154 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014700 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009699 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

BOB is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $33.94, $32.15, $20.33, $13.77, $24.43, $10.39, $7.50, $5.60, $24.68, $50.98 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bob's Repair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bob's Repair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.