Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 63,589 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $256.00 to $173.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.80.

Shares of BA stock opened at $124.52 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $398.66. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.77, a P/E/G ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.02 and a 200-day moving average of $319.65.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

