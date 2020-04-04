BOLT (BOLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $764,726.25

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One BOLT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. During the last week, BOLT has traded 86.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $764,726.25 and approximately $59,141.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.82 or 0.02631263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00204396 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047339 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BOLT Token Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,224,870 tokens. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.