BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00004700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a market cap of $303,282.34 and approximately $37,340.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029740 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000481 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069257 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,872.45 or 1.01275533 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000985 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00071242 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001608 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 951,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,982 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.