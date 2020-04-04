Bonpay (BON) Trading Up 17.9% Over Last Week

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Bonpay has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bonpay has a total market cap of $103,444.07 and approximately $2,202.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonpay token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.02630829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00204077 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033943 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bonpay

Bonpay’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

