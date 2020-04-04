BonusCloud (BXC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $162.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 65.6% against the dollar. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $690,284.77 and $162.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BonusCloud Token Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,994,820,914 tokens. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

