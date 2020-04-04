BOOM (BOOM) Trading Up 21.2% This Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $13,563.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. One BOOM token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.30 or 0.02612594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,225,849 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,195,116 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

