BOScoin Trading Up 12.1% Over Last Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $18,953.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00070408 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

