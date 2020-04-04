Bottos (BTO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.31 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $3.31 million worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OTCBTC, BigONE and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.65 or 0.04519321 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00068087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037247 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014869 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009884 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bit-Z, OTCBTC, LBank, CoinEgg, Bibox, BigONE and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

