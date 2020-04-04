botXcoin Hits Market Cap of $52.54 Million (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One botXcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, botXcoin has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. botXcoin has a market cap of $52.54 million and $334,779.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.02625883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00205800 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047758 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033922 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 tokens. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog. botXcoin's official website is botxcoin.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

