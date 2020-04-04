Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOUYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Bouygues from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.18. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.10%.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

