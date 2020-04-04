BOX Token (BOX) Hits Market Cap of $2.34 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, BOX Token has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Hotbit. BOX Token has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $10,953.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005730 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008156 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,609,050 tokens. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. BOX Token’s official website is box.la. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

