BQT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,086.00 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, BQT has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. BQT has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $2,086.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BQT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.69 or 0.04706723 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00069562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037101 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009664 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003376 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 526,694,491 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official website is bqt.io.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

