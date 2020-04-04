Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,965 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,480,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838,241 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,948,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,140 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 866,060 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,298.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 410,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 393,033 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,265,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,689,000 after purchasing an additional 244,300 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

