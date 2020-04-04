Bread Price Tops $0.12 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Bread token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001716 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, IDEX and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $10.44 million and $452,231.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.83 or 0.02607821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00202369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Binance, Tokenomy, OKEx and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

