Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Position Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,929,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,345,000 after buying an additional 449,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,273,000 after buying an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 575,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,553,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 425,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,890,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,703,000 after buying an additional 34,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $91.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.90 and a 200-day moving average of $149.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $520.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

